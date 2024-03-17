Olympic Street in Manchester. Greater Manchester Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead - seemingly hit by a Black Land Rover just before 11am on Saturday, March 16, 2024 Picture: Google

Police have opened a murder investigation after a man died in a suspected hit-and-run.

Officers were called just before 11am yesterday about an unconscious man found in the street. Passers-by and the emergency services tried to resuscitate the 57-year-old but to no avail.

It happened in Olympic Street in Manchester - and police think he was hit by a black Land Rover. Nobody has been arrested but the police are classing it as a murder investigation.

Det Insp Rachel Smith from GMP Major Incident Team said: “Firstly, I would like to thank the brave members of public who immediately came to assist the victim as emergency services arrived at the scene. This is a tragic incident where a man has lost his life and our priority at this time is supporting his family and getting them the answers they deserve. Our thoughts remain with them at this devastating time.

"I understand and share the shock that this incident will cause the community. I want to reassure residents that we have specialist officers working diligently to piece together a full timeline of events leading up to this incident. I ask anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area this morning to come forward and know that any information will be treated with the strictest confidence. We would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage. Regardless of how small this detail may seem; it could be key to our investigation.”