Police Scotland have said Marelle Sturrock was 29-weeks pregnant when she died, and her unborn baby did not survive.

Police are hunting the fiancée of a pregnant primary school teacher, who was found dead in her home.

The body of Marelle Sturrock was discovered at 8.40am on Tuesday (25 April) in a property in Jura Street, Glasgow. Officers later descended on Mugdock Country Park, just outside the city in East Dunbartonshire, where they are searching for a man, understood to be her fiancée David Yates.

Police Scotland said the two investigations were linked but that there was "not believed to be any risk to the wider public" and Ms Sturrock’s death is being treated as suspicious. They confirmed on Thursday (27 April) afternoon that a murder investigation had been launched.

The force said she was 29-weeks pregnant and her unborn baby did not survive. They added: "Her partner David Yates is wanted in connection with Marelle’s death.”

Ms Sturrock worked at Sandwood Primary School in Glasgow and on Wednesday (26 April) her parents were told of the death.

The 35-year-old was pregnant at the time of her death, and exchanged excited messages with friends on her Facebook profile about her baby. After the tragic announcement, headteacher Fiona Donnelly said in a letter: “It is with deep sorrow that I must inform you about the sudden death of Ms Sturrock who is a beloved member of our teaching staff.

“I know that this will come as a shock to our school community, and we will do all that we can to support children, staff and families through what will be a difficult and challenging time. We have had support in school today from our educational psychologists who will be here over the next few days to offer help and advice.”

Marelle Sturrock with her fiance David Yates. Credit: Facebook

She added: “I hope that you will understand that there are no other details that I can share at this time but wanted to let our families know the tragic news from the school.”

Det Ch Insp Cheryl Kelly said: “A visible police presence will remain at both locations as our work continues.” Ms Sturrock was from the Scottish Highlands but moved to Glasgow when she was 17 to pursue a career in the performing arts.

Marelle Sturrock, 35, was discovered at 8.40am on Tuesday (25 April) in a property in Jura Street, Glasgow. Credit: Facebook

She later became a primary school teacher after completing her postgraduate diploma in education.

She was a member of an amateur dramatics group, Wick Players, which said: “Some people have a light that shines from within, and Marelle’s talent shone through that aura and she followed her dream by doing drama and music studies at University. It is tragic that her young life has ended too soon.”

Det Ch Insp Kelly said: “Our thoughts are with Marelle’s family and friends, as well as everyone affected by this tragic incident. We are providing her family with support at this incredibly difficult time as our investigation to establish the full circumstances continues.”