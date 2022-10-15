Greenwood was a regular Manchester United player prior to his arrest

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, it has been announced.

The 21-year-old was arrested in January of this year on suspicion of rape and assault. The striker was also questioned about claims of making threats to kill.

His initial arrest came after images and videos were posted online. He has been suspended by Manchester United since January and has not been involved in first team action.

Greenwood had his bail extended in June following a court hearing. However he has now been charged with a number of offences including attempted rape.

It comes after he was arrested at his home in Bowden, Greater Manchester today (15 October) after allegedly breaching the conditions of his bail.

Mason Greenwood has been further arrested on allegations of sexual assault and threats to kill. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

What have the CPS said about the charges?

Janet Potter, the deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“All three counts relate to the same complainant. Specialist rape prosecutors from CPS North West’s complex casework unit authorised the charges following a review of a file of evidence received from Greater Manchester Police.

“The defendant’s first court appearance will take place on October 17 at Greater Manchester Magistrates’ Court. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice those proceedings.”

Earlier representative for Greater Manchester Police told BBC News in a statement that they were “aware of an allegation regarding a 21-year-old man breaching his bail conditions and an arrest has been made on Saturday”. Enquires are said to be “ongoing at this time”.

Advertisement

When will Mason Greenwood appear in court?

Following the charges, Greenwood will be due to appear in court at the start of the week. The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed that he will make his first court appearance on Monday.

Janet Potter said: “The defendant’s first court appearance will take place on October 17 at Greater Manchester Magistrates’ Court. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice those proceedings.”

Advertisement

Contempt of court is a criminal offence in the UK.

Has Greenwood been suspended by Manchester United?

Within hours of the allegations appearing in January, Manchester United suspended Greenwood from playing or training with the club until further notice. In a statement, the club said it “reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind”.