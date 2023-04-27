Michael Stone is currently serving three life sentences for the murders of Lin Russell and her six-year-old daughter Megan

Levi Bellfield has confessed to the murders of Lin and Megan Russell. (Credit: PA)

Levi Bellfield, the killer of teenager Milly Dowler, has signed a confession to the murders of Lin Russell and her six-year-old daughter Megan.

Ms Russell and her daughter were found bludgeoned to death in July 1996. Josie, Ms Russell's other daughter, was also found with severe head injuries.

Michael Stone was convicted of the murders in 1998 and is currently serving three life sentences. He has continued to protest his innocence in the death of Ms Russel and her daughter.

Paul Bacon, Stone's solicitor, said: “It must have taken some courage and considerable soul-searching by Levi Bellfield to have written and signed this confession. It will, hopefully, bring closure to the families involved.

“Now, the police need to respond and investigate these crimes afresh, to affect closure for these families.”

Who is Michael Stone?

Michael Stone is the man currently imprisoned for the murder of Lin and Megan Russell. Stone's police record began at the age of 12 and continued into his adulthood.

He committed crimes such as robbery, burglary and grievous bodily harm and served three prison sentences for such crimes throughout the 1980s and 90s.

Stone remains the prime suspect in a 1976 murder case, which saw 65-year-old former special constable Francis Jegou killed. Police believed that the murder of Mr Jegou was the result of a burglary gone wrong.

Stone, who was 16-year-old at the time of the murder, was questioned at the time and later again in the 1990s. He was never charged by police over the murder, but his sister Barbara said that, while she believed his plea of innocence in the Russell murders, she believed he was involved in the death of Mr Jegou.

Will Michael Stone be released after Levi Bellfield's confession?

Stone was jailed for the murder of Lin and Megan Russell for a total of 25 years in 1998. This means that he could be let free as soon as July 2023 after completing his sentence.

Stone has said that he had not considered applying for parole until his conviction is squashed. He has said that cooperating with the parole service would be an admittance of guilt in conducting the murders, which he has always denied.

However, Kent Police have said that they remain satisfied with Stone's conviction.

Bellfield is said to have confessed to the murders following sessions with a prison psychologist. Theresa Clark, his solicitor said: “At the end of the day, the instruction from my client is clear.