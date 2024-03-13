Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A British man in his 70s suspected of killing his partner in Italy will be extradited for trial, Westminster magistrates have ruled. Michael Whitbread will be sent back to Italy after her partner, Michele Faiers, also British, was found stabbed to death at the home they shared near the Italian town of Casoli.

Whitbread was accused by the Italian government of killing Ms Faiers on October 28, last year. The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed the ruling after working with Leicestershire Police and the Italian authorities. Whitbread, who was arrested in Leicestershire, has seven days in which to lodge an application for permission to appeal the decision.

John Sheehan for the CPS, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service’s Extradition Unit has advised and represented the Government of Italy with impeccable professionalism in this serious and challenging case, which has resulted in a UK court order for the extradition of Michael Whitbread to Italy for prosecution on a murder charge.