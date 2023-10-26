TikTok prankster Mizzy has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and is also standing trial for breaching a criminal behavior order after he posted multiple videos online earlier this year showing him engaging in anti-social behaviour

Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, also known as Mizzy, leaving Stratford Magistrates' Court. The TikTok prankster has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. Issue date: Thursday October 26, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story COURTS Video. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

TikTok prankster Mizzy O'Garro has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, a court has heard. The star, real name Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, appeared at Stratford Magistrates’ Court in east London this morning (Thursday 26 October) after he was accused of posting videos on social media without the consent of the people featured in them.

The father-of-one is standing trial on four counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order after his defence lawyer Paul Lennon applied to adjourn the hearing after telling the court that O’Garro had been arrested on Monday 16 October on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. O’Garro’s main witness in the case, who was due to give evidence today, was also arrested and both were released on bail under the condition that they do not contact each other “directly or indirectly”, Mr Lennon explained. Without his evidence, Mr Lennon said, O’Garro would not be able to have a “fair trial”.

He told the court: “It was hoped that the sole witness in his (O’Garro) favour would be able to attend court to provide evidence in support of the defence. That is no longer possible. Last week Mr O’Garro and his first and only witness were arrest on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

“Both were released on bail with the condition not to contact each other directly or indirectly. Had he (the witness) not been arrested on a very serious allegation he would have been here to give evidence on behalf of Mr O’Garro. It was hoped as of yesterday that the matter would not be proceeded with. Instead, he (O’Garro) was bailed until January 2024.”

O'Garro allegedly began posting videos of people without their consent just hours after a criminal behaviour order prohibiting him from doing so was passed on 24 May this year.

Judge Matthew Bone rejected the defence’s submission and chose to proceed with the trial, telling the court: “The witness’s unavailability was known on or before 16 October. “I am not prepared to adjourn this case. The trial will proceed today.”

O’Garro’s case was previously adjourned at the same court as he was accused of engaging in further “criminal activities”, according to a joint submission by prosecution and defence lawyers at a hearing in September.

Repeated anti-social behaviour

The trial on Thursday heard how O’Garro allegedly began posting videos of people without their consent just hours after a criminal behaviour order prohibiting him from doing so was passed on Friday 24 May. It was shown footage, shared on O’Garro’s Twitter account on the night of 24 May featuring him in Westfield shopping centre, Stratford, London, with people visible in the background, as he tells the camera: “The UK law is a joke.”

Just 35 minutes later, at 10.50pm, a second video was uploaded titled “Sainsbury’s security are slow”, showing him riding an electric bike at speed through a Sainsbury’s store before breaking into the stock room and dodging staff. He then fled the stock room, zooming down shopping aisles and at one point narrowly missing a woman and her baby in a pushchair.

Two days later, on Sunday 26 May, a third video appeared on the account, titled, "I Finally Got A Job", which showed O’Garro cycling through a job centre. When staff attempted to stop him, he could be heard saying: “Oh, I can’t ride a bike here? I didn’t know.”