MoD says military have reported thousands of bullets lost or stolen
Thousands of rounds of ammunition have been stolen or have gone missing from the armed forces
Over 7,000 rounds - including 5.56mm and 9mm types - have been swiped from military stores between 2017 and 2023. Data published by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on the parliament website also showed that a TV was stolen from HMNB Portsmouth - as well as five ancillary items and £20 cash in separate incidents. Information was published for incidents as far back as 2015.
Sarah Jones, Labour MP for Croydon Central, submitted a written question to defence minister Andrew Murrison in parliament,; asking how much military equipment of each equipment type has been lost or stolen.
Mr Murrison said: "The security of ammunition is taken very seriously within the Ministry of Defence (MOD), and we have robust procedures in place to deter and prevent loss and theft. Given the frequency and dynamic nature of military training, exercises and operations it is very difficult to mitigate against all risk of loss. When losses of ammunition are identified, a search will be conducted, and the loss is reported upwards."
The MoD has released information following previous freedom of information (FOI) requests made to the government body. Figures are provided for 5.56mm, 7.62mm, 9mm, 4.6mm, 12.7mm, and .22 calibre rounds. In 2023, 282 rounds of 5.56mm, 7.62mm and 9mm rounds were lost. This has fallen from 846 rounds of 5.56mm, 7.62mm, 9mm, 4.6mm and 12.7mm ammunition which had gone missing. The largest amount which were stolen was 1000 .22 rounds in 2019.
A fridge, valued at £294 was also swiped from HMS Collingwood in Newgate Lane, Fareham. Mr Murrison added; "All losses and thefts of ammunition are investigated, in partnership with Ministry of Defence Police, Service Police and Home Office Police Forces as appropriate."
