A “wicked” predator who was caught on CCTV raping and killing an NHS worker on a park bench has been jailed for life.

Mohamed Iidow attacked mother-of-three Natalie Shotter, 37, while she was passed out in Southall Park, west London, after a night out.

Jurors had heard how the former child stage star had died from a heart attack caused by being orally raped “over and over again”. Following an Old Bailey trial, Iidow, 35, was found guilty of her rape and manslaughter.

Jurors were not told of his previous conviction for sexual activity by seeking to groom young people online.

Natalie Shotter, 37, was found dead on a bench in Southall Park, London, having been raped and killed by Mohamed Iidow. | Family/PA Wire

The court heard Ms Shotter was a beloved mother, sister, partner, daughter and former child star of a theatre production of Les Miserables. Today (December 13), Judge Richard Marks KC sentenced Iidow to life with a minimum term of 10 years and eight months.

Following the sentencing, Kirsty O’Connor of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Natalie Shotter had been on a night out enjoying herself and she was preyed upon by Mohamed Iidow. He raped her repeatedly, while she was unconscious, which caused her death.

“The investigation was extremely complex and involved working closely with the police and expert witnesses to establish what had happened to the victim and what led to her death.

“During police interviews, he stated that Natalie was alive and consenting to the sexual activity with him. However, CCTV footage has proved that to not be the case, with the victim unconscious during the entire attack.

“The CPS is determined to deliver justice for victims of rape. Tragically, this vile attack cost Natalie her life and we’d like to express our deepest condolences to her children and loved ones at this time.

“Natalie’s family have shown extreme courage and dignity throughout what has been a harrowing investigation and trial. We thank them for their support and continue to offer them our sincere condolences for the devastating loss of Natalie.”