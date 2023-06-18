Moment pervert called police following CCTV appeal to admit: 'Yeah, it's me'

Willbert Mukori "got a thrill" to throwing semen-like substances onto the bottoms of victims

Willbert Mukori. Picture: SWNS

This is the astonishing moment a pervert who used mayonnaise bottles to squirt semen over women called police following an appeal to admit: 'Yeah, it's me."

Twisted Willbert Mukori, 26, carried out a string of 16 sickening street attacks against 12 different women over a seven-year period. A court heard "he got a thrill" from throwing semen-like substances onto the bottoms of victims who were mostly students wearing "figure-hugging" gym gear.

He would often travel hundreds of miles to prey on his victims while on bail for earlier offences and police believe he may have targeted many more.

After police issued a CCTV appeal to find the sex offender at the time he later called police to tell them: "That image is me." But bizarrely, he also demanded that they removed the CCTV appeal and went on to deny the offences when he handed himself in to a police station.

What did he say when he rang the police?

In his call to 101, he said: "I'm just calling in regard to a case reference that I saw online on a Facebook post.

"That image that's on that case I've seen is me and it was sent to me by someone and yeah, I just wanted to know what this is in question about because it's quite a serious allegation I've seen on there.

"And if it's of an incident that had happened between me and a female, that I'd also made a phone call and also spoken to a police member on site about it."

Mukori, of Kingstanding, was jailed for four-and-a-half-years this week with a four-year extension to his licence period at Birmingham Crown Court.

Mukori described as "predatory sex offender"

Judge Paul Farrer KC said: "Through watching pornography you realised that you experienced a sexual thrill from watching semen or pseudo semen being deposited on women without their consent. You decided you wanted to experience this for yourself as a means of gaining sexual gratification.

"It is against that background that you carried out a campaign of sexual assaults committed against loan women. On each occasion you travelled some miles from your home.

"You remained in the area for many hours looking for potential victims. Your attacks were carried out by coming up close behind your victim and then squirting Arabic gum on to their bottoms.

“Some victims did not realise they had been attacked until they discovered the liquid on their clothes. Others noticed you following them and became anxious and sometimes scared.

“Victims believed it to be semen and felt violated as a result. Your offending was brazen. You are a predatory sex offender who targeted loan women as a means of compensating for your frustration and feelings of sexual inadequacy."

His string of offences date back as far as 2016

The court heard Mukori first struck in Chesterfield, Derbyshire in 2016 when he used his own semen in the attack. CCTV footage was played to the court which showed Mukori attacking a young woman on the street.

Police bodycam footage also shows officers searching his car and finding a squeezy mayonnaise bottle hidden inside a shoe box which contained a substance that "had the appearance of semen".

Andrew Wallace, prosecuting, said: "This defendant has a very disturbing sexual perversion, the sight or thought of expressing his semen or pseudo semen on to the bottoms of young females without their knowledge or consent. There are 16 counts straddling six years and 12 separate victims.

"Two young women were attacked twice, one three times. The first matter occurred in 2016 in Chesterfield in which the defendant used his own semen.

"She immediately thought it was semen because of the smell and thought he must have masturbated on her back side. The other matters involved a prepared substance he squirted from a bottle, made to look like semen.”

One victim was attack on consecutive days

Mr Wallace said those targeted were almost all students who Mukori targeted while they walked to their halls of residence in Birmingham.

He said: "These are very much similar fact offences. Loan females, the same MO, squirting a liquid on to the bottoms of young females who are totally unaware of what is being done to them and discovering the liquid afterwards."

In an interview released by police, one of his victims recalled being attacked on two consecutive days in February 2022.

She said: "The second time it happened to me I was on my way back from the gym and I hadn't noticed anything being thrown at me but when I walked past Tesco I noticed in the reflection of the window something had been thrown at my backside. I felt scared because I felt like someone must be following me, so that's when I called the police. If it hadn't happened that second time I think I would have just brushed it off and acted like it was nothing."

"This is such an unusual case"

West Midlands Police say they believe Mukori may have attacked other women and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Constable Suzanna Doidge said: “These sexual offences targeted young women who were selected by Mukori based on their appearance and attire, some who were repeatedly targeted. He was careful, methodical and planned. His offending spans over seven years and although there appears to be a gap in his offending I believe that there may be other victims out there who haven’t come forward.