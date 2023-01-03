Among those subject to red notices issued by Interpol is Samantha Lewthwaite

Interpol currently has over 7,000 red notices in circulation for wanted persons around the world. The notices, are not an international arrest warrant - but act as a request for law enforcement authorities to find and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, or surrender.

Member countries apply their own laws in deciding whether to arrest a person. Currently the UK is not seeking any wanted persons via Interpol. However, there are current red notices for UK citizens who are wanted in connection with offences around the world.

Those being sought include Samantha Lewthwaite, who has been branded the “white widow”, and Masood Ul Haq who is wanted on terrorism charges. But who are the British national being tracked by Interpol, and what are they accused of?

Who are the Brits on the Interpol list?

Samantha Lewthwaite.

Dubbed the ‘white widow’ the 39-year-old is the widow of Germaine Lindsay, one of the bombers who killed 52 people on London’s transport system on 7July, 2005.

She was said to be part of an al Shabab-linked cell who launched a string of attacks in Kenya. Lewthwaite is wanted by Kenya and is accused of being in possession of explosives and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Masood Ul Haq

Haq, 49, is wanted by Pakistan for planning terrorist activities, and heading up a banned organisation. He is also wanted for “nefarious designs against state”, according to the red notice out for him.

His nationality is described as both of the UK and Pakistan. He was born in the latter and is described as having a black mole on his left cheek, and a cut mark on his right hand. He also limps slightly while walking.

Asif Iqbal Mohammed Memon

The 42-year-old is wanted in India in connection with money laundering.

Ibraheem Masood

Masood, 24, is wanted by Pakistan in connection with planning terrorist activities, and “nefarious designs against state” and also heading a banned organisation. He is said to have a black mole on his neck.

Mohammed Ali Ege

The 45-year-old wanted by India and is accused of charges such as forgery, causing evidence to disappear, harbouring an offender. Ege is said to have a scar mark on his left arm and a black mole on his right hand.

Arti Dhir

Dhir, 58, is wanted by India for charges including punishment for murder, punishment for kidnapping, kidnapping in order to murder, and criminal conspiracy. Dhir and her husband Kaval Raijada, 33, have denied arranging to have Gopal Sejani, 11, killed for an insurance pay-out in 2017.

The couple, from Hanwell, west London, travelled to Gujarat, India, to adopt Gopal in 2015, promising him a better life in London. The BBC reported that at a Westminster Magistrates’ Court hearing in 2020, Dhir took out an insurance policy worth approximately £150,000 in Gopal's name, which would pay out after 10 years or in the event of his death.

In February 2017, Gopal was abducted by two men on motorbikes, stabbed and left by a road in India. Both Gopal and his brother-in-law, who was also attacked, died in hospital later that month. Westminster Magistrates’ Court denied India’s extradition request in 2020.

Harris Binotti. Picture: Interpol/PA Wire

Harris Binotti

The 31-year-old is wanted in connection with murder. The authorities in Myanmar have been seeking the Scot over the death of his colleague teacher Gary Ferguson in November 2016. A request to extradite him to Myanmar was refused by UK authorities in 2018.

Robert Timmins

Timmins is wanted in Estonia and is accused of killing a neighbour in Kuremae in July 2011. The 71-year-old is facing charges relating to manslaughter, unlawful handling of firearms or essential components thereof or ammunition, driving power-driven vehicle, off-road vehicle or tram in state of intoxication.

John Collin

John Collin