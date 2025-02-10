Ex-motorbike champion and Isle of Man TT rider jailed for raping seven-year-old girl

A former motorbike champion and Isle of Man TT rider has been jailed for almost 20 years for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl.

Connor Behan, 33 of Newcastle-Under-Lyme, won the Irish road race supertwin championship in 2014 and has previously entered the Isle of Man TT - a gruelling motorbike event around the entire island.

Appearing at Chester Crown Court on Friday, February 7, Behan was thrown behind bars for his remorseless campaign of sexual abuse against a child, who was just seven when he started sexually assaulting her in 2019. This continued until she reported it to one of her teachers in 2022, at which point the police were alerted.

During their investigation, they found his semen on a blanket owned by his young victim. Behan denied charges of rape, sexual assault and engaging in sexual activity in front of a child, but was found guilty by a jury.

Sentencing the motorbike champion, Judge Michael Leeming said: “You accept no responsibility for your actions and you continue to deny them but I cannot accept it. You have no awareness, you have no empathy, and there is an element of victim-blaming throughout your pre-sentence report.”

A victim impact statement added: “As a result of it I cannot be close to anyone. It affects everything and I take it out on my family and on my friends.”

Behan was found unanimously guilty by a jury in December last year, but was also found not guilty of one count of sexual assault by touching of a child under 13. For his crimes, he was sentenced to 18 years in jail.

He will also be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for the rest of his life.