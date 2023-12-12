A mum had a 'complete breakdown' and stabbed the family dog after it escaped from their home

A mum launched a “frenzied” fatal knife attack on the family dog after it had escaped from their home, a court heard.

Erica Tavares, 22, stabbed her American Bulldog named Thanos after having a row with her partner about the pet's escape, Gloucester Crown Court was told. Thanos suffered five wounds as Tavares repeatedly jabbed at him with a 12in kitchen knife and a fatal wound to his abdomen.

Tavares, formerly of Constance Close, Stroud, but now of Hackney, London, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to Thanos and assaulting her partner on February 11 this year. She was sentenced to 12 months jail suspended for 18 months and ordered to do 60 hours of unpaid work and undergo 12 months of mental health treatment.

Tavares was also ordered to complete up to 20 days of rehabilitation activities. She has been banned from keeping protected animals for five years.

Prosecutor Ed Hollingsworth told the court that the incident happened on February 11 when Tavares’s partner had returned to their home in Stroud. On his arrival he was told that Thanos had been running around the street during the early hours of that morning. He had been taken in by local vets who contacted the police and later arranged for the dog to be returned to its owners.

Mr Hollingsworth said: “This caused a heated argument between the couple which evolved into other accusations being made, with Tavares suggesting that he leave the home and end their relationship. On coming down the stairs, he saw Tavares attacking the dog with a 12in kitchen knife and trying to stab it. He describes Tavares as sitting on the kitchen floor yelling out that she was going to kill the dog as she made several jabbing motions with the knife.

“She stabbed the dog in the abdomen area while Mr Barros yelled out to her to stop what she was doing. A struggle ensued and Tavares tried to take Mr Barros’ phone from him because he had filmed part of the incident. When this struggle went out onto the street the police were called by a neighbour. Tavares was arrested and the dog was taken to the vets for treatment.

“The dog received four superficial knife wounds to its head and one more serious wound, four centimetre in length, close to its thorax. It was assessed to be an inch deep and not to have penetrated through to its abdomen as the knife had hit a rib. However, the dog suffered an infection and a further examination revealed the knife had in fact punctured the abdomen - an injury from which the dog did not recover and later died.”

The court was told that Tavares made no comment to the police after her arrest.

Matt Harbinson, for Tavares, said that she had been the victim of abuse and was also suffering from post-natal depression following the birth of her third baby. Mr Harbinson said: “She describes this episode as a complete breakdown. She was studying for a business degree, had a part-time job and was looking after three children. This was a day when excessive pressure was brought to bear over the dog’s behaviour and she then reacted in the way she did.”

In sentencing, Judge Ian Lawrie KC said: “You qualify for a custodial term as, whatever the circumstances surrounding the incident, it was unforgivable that the animal should suffer in the way you treated it. However, you have strong mitigation and I am prepared to support you with an order to give you all the help you need so that you don’t commit an offence like this again. This doesn’t change the fact that you wielded a very large kitchen knife, and you then went on to inflict wounds to a dog who was defenceless and they led to its untimely death.