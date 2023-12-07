Gromit is completely deaf, and needs a home which will help him become the best canine citizen he can be

A sweet natured deaf pup is on the lookout for a family of his own this Christmas, to help him navigate his way through life.

Scottish SPCA staff have been caring for Gromit, a young bulldog cross, at its Angus, Fife and Tayside Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre for 142 days now, but he has had very little interest. Regional Operations Lead Rachael MacLean said their Dundee team had been working on his training, and had even started teaching him some commands in sign language to accommodate for his lack of hearing.

“He is very food orientated and loves to learn," she said. But the pup would need a special kind of home willing to put time, effort, and research into keeping and training deaf dogs - and one which could keep up with his other training.

Gromit is completely deaf, and needs a new home (Photo: SSPCA)

"Gromit has daily walks with other dogs in the centre and is enjoying their company, but he can get quite strong on the lead, especially if he wants to play with another dog," Ms MacLean continued. “Gromit enjoys the company of other well-mannered dogs but any new owner must be able to continue his positive reinforcement and socialisation training to ensure he becomes the best canine citizen he can be."

This was, however, not to say he could not live with other dogs, she added. “He may well benefit from living with another dog as long as they can cope with his boisterous and playful nature.

“Gromit loves to play and have fun. This big bouncy boy doesn't realise his size sometimes and can be a bit of a bulldozer but he never fails to put a smile on all our faces with his funny antics."

Due to his background, the one-year-old pooch has not seen much of the outside world, Ms MacLean said, so he needs somebody to help build his confidence and keep him on the right track. “Gromit would prefer an adult-only home where he has access to his own secure, private garden so he can have safe off-lead time to explore... He is a fantastic dog and would make someone a very lucky owner.”