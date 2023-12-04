A warning has been issued to anyone considering buying a puppy online - many of which are advertised on social media

People are being urged not to buy puppies online this Christmas for fear the money could be laundered by criminal gangs to support drug traffickers and other illegal activities. The warning comes as illegally-bred puppies sold through a black-market trade on social media or small advert sites were identified by prosecutors as a "significant source of revenue for serious organised crime gangs".

A Scottish multi-agency strategic threat assessment published last year estimated the market for illegally-traded puppies stood at £13m - with some dogs sold for as high as £3,000. The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has issued a stark warning to all those tempted to buy a puppy online from unlicensed sellers, as the Scottish SPCA animal welfare charity has received 336 calls in connection with suspected puppy farms and puppy breeding.

The charity says many animals later suffer severe health problems and either cost their owners huge vet bills or are too ill to survive their first few months. Kenny Donnelly, deputy Crown agent for specialist casework at COPFS, said: “We understand the popular appeal of buying a puppy for Christmas. But it is important that people are aware that unscrupulous breeders are operating online and targeting unsuspecting members of the public.

“We are aware that organised crime gangs have infiltrated this activity and continue to use the huge profits they accrue from it to inflict widespread harm on communities throughout Scotland. Illegal puppy-farming has grown significantly among serious organised crime gangs as a way of raising finance. It plays a part in financing crime in Scotland. These gangs are involved in the distribution of illegal drugs and money laundering.

“Therefore, it is critically important that anyone considering buying a puppy is aware of the pitfalls in respect of not buying from legitimate dog breeders and unintentionally supporting this cruel and illegal trade which exploits pets and causes them terrible suffering. This trade is inevitably more focused at Christmas, so we would seriously urge people to only buy puppies from properly licensed breeders. By doing this, you are also helping to choke off a revenue supply to serious organised crime gangs and reducing the harm they inflict on Scottish communities.”

Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: “Although the low-welfare trade in puppies has slowed due to the ending of lockdown and the cost-of-living crisis, we know that unscrupulous breeders are still out there targeting unsuspecting members of the public. Trafficked pups often look fine when they are purchased, but problems will begin to show at a later stage.

"Our message to the general public remains the same – do not buy online or from someone where it is impossible to verify where the dog is actually coming from. The only way this will disappear, and people stop profiteering at the expense of these dogs, is if the public demand it stops.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Ferry, of Police Scotland, said: “We know organised criminals will take every opportunity to exploit people to make profit from illicit activities, and dog breeding is not immune.