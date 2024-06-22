Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A murder investigation has been launched by police after a man died in a pub attack in Chichester.

Officers responded to the incident at The Dolphin and Anchor, the JD Wetherspoon pub in West Street, about 11pm on Thursday 20 June. A 57-year-old man from South Yorkshire sustained serious head injuries. Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics who commenced CPR, he was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers. A 30-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 42-year-old man from County Durham was arrested on suspicion of affray. Both remain in police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A third man suspected of affray has been identified but remains outstanding, and efforts to locate him are ongoing. A section of the city centre has been cordoned off and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area as enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Suzanne Joseph, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “This incident led to the tragic death of a 57-year-old man, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. It happened in a busy pub in the city centre, and we’re urging anyone with information to come forward as we seek to establish the exact circumstances.