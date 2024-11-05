Police have launched a murder investigation after a 36-year-old man was stabbed and killed near a primary school in Plymouth.

The incident took place at around 2.30pm on Monday, November 4, with emergency services called to the scene at Cambridge Road in Plymouth. Police and ambulance staff attended following reports of a man being stabbed.

Emergency services found the 36-year-old man with “serious injuries”. Despite efforts from paramedics, the man died at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

A man has been stabbed an killed in an attack near a primary school in Plymouth. | Google Maps

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Fleetwood of Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Cordons are in place around Cambridge Road and police units remain in the area. I wish to make the public aware we are looking to locate two men in relation to this incident whose identities are known, and enquiries are ongoing to find them.

“At this time, I would like to reassure the community and further afield in Plymouth that there is no suggestion that there is a wider risk to members of the public. There will be a heightened police presence and visibility in the coming days in the area as enquiries are ongoing and we gather evidence to bring an offender to justice for the victim’s family.”

DCI Fleetwood added that a weapon which cops believe was used in the attack was recovered and seized. He added: “We are aware of rumours circulating but can confirm that this weapon is not any form of firearm. We would also urge people not to speculate on social media about the circumstances around this matter.”

The force have encouraged anyone with any information to get in touch with detectives via the Devon and Cornwall Police website or by calling 101 quoting reference 50240279664.Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111 to provide information anonymously.