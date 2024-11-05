A woman was raped near a church - and a man has been arrested.

An area near a church was cordoned off after a woman was raped.

The incident happened on Saturday night, just before midnight, in Church Hill in Harrow-on-the-Hill in London. It is also near buildings belonging to the exclusive Harrow School.

Church Hill in Harrow | Google

A man was arrested on Monday and is in custody. The police investigation is continuing and officers want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, and might have heard something suspicious or seen a man running away.

Detective Sergeant Phil Inman said: “We know this will cause of lot of concern and anxiety in the area, especially as the attack took place in close proximity to the High Street. I am also asking that you review any CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage that may assist our investigation - in particular between around 10pm and midnight in the roads surrounding St Mary’s Church, Churchfields open space and Grove open space.”