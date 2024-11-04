A police officer has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a car crash left a man in a “life-threatening condition”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 42-year-old victim was hospitalised after the crash on Yorkshire Street in Rochdale, which occurred as he attempted to cross the street. The incident, involving a blue Mercedes C250 and silver Mini Cooper S Sport, took place at around 11pm on Friday, November 1.

Greater Manchester Police said that on of the force’s off-duty cops was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been bailed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another man was also arrested on the same charge and has also been subsequently bailed. GMP said that the Professional Standards Directorate, which deals with complaints over officer conduct, are reviewing the incident.

The force added: “GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to ask for witnesses and anyone who may have information regarding the incident. This includes anyone with relevant dashcam, CCTV, mobile, or doorbell footage from the area and captures any of the incident.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 or our Live Chat service at gmp.police.uk, quoting log 3859 of 01/11/24. Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”