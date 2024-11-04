A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked in the ground of Hereford Cathedral.

West Mercia Police said that cops were called to the scene in Hereford at around 4.30am on Sunday, November 3. A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Colin Berry said: “We understand that incidents like this can be unsettling for the community, and I want to provide reassurance that we believe there is no wider risk to the public. The victim is currently being supported by our specially trained officers.

“Following the review of CCTV footage, there are people passing through the area around the time of the incident that we would like to speak with. You may have seen something suspicious or witnessed part of the incident, but any information you can provide could be valuable to our investigation, and we encourage you to come forward."

Those who may have information about the attack are being urged to get in touch with Detective Sergeant Leah Lowe on 101 quoting 092i of 3 November, or alternatively email [email protected]. You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website to provide information confidentially.