Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The murder investigation into the death of former boyband star Jaymi Hensley's fiancé, Olly Marmon, has been stood down.

Police investigating the death of former boyband star Jaymi Hensley's fiancé are no longer investigating the incident as a potential murder case. Detectives said investigations were continuing into the death of Olly Marmon, who is believed to have fallen from a third-floor window at the Hind Hotel, in Sheep Street, Wellingborough on Sunday night.

A 34-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has since been released without charge, Northamptonshire Police said, after the results of a forensic post-mortem were reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The probe was launched after reports a man had fallen from a hotel window at around 11.30pm on Sunday night. Despite the best efforts of police officers and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.30am on Monday morning.

The murder investigation into the death of former boyband star Jaymi Hensley's fiancé, Olly Marmon (left), has been stood down.

Northamptonshire Police launched a murder investigation to establish the full circumstances of the death, which included a forensic postmortem examination carried out on Tuesday at Leicester Royal Infirmary. The preliminary results of the forensic postmortem revealed the cause of death to be injuries sustained from a fall from height and following the findings of the Home Office pathologist and a review of the evidential material, the murder enquiry run by the East Midland’s Special Operations Unit’s Major Crime team was stood down.

Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, who led the investigation, said: “This has been a complex and fast-moving investigation, and our thoughts remain with Olly’s family and loved ones at this very difficult time. It is only right that an incident such as this is treated with the utmost seriousness, to make sure we have done all we can to understand what has happened, and to get the answers those left behind need and want.“

Read More Boyband star Jaymi Hensley's fiancé Olly Marmon dies in fall from hotel window as murder probe launched

In Olly’s case I can confirm the evidence we have examined did not support his death as a homicide, which has now been further confirmed by the results of the preliminary forensic post-mortem report. Our initial findings and decision have been explained to Olly’s family who will continued to be supported by Northamptonshire Police as they mourn the loss of their loved one. A 34-year-old man arrested in connection with this incident has been released without charge and is now assisting the investigation team with the coroner’s process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the conclusion of the police investigation, a file will be prepared and handed over to the coroner’s office.

Hensley shot to fame as a member of Union J, a boyband that reached the semi-finals of X Factor in 2012 and went on to have a number of hits. He was due to marry Olly next year, according to social media posts.