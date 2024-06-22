Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of a “beautiful” woman who died in “mysterious” circumstances now believe she was “spiked” as they look to raise money for a private investigator to shed light on her tragic death.

Mother-of-one Jamie Smith, 23, was found with serious injuries by tower block Chandos Rise in Buckingham Street, close to Portsmouth city centre, around 4am on November 23 last year before later dying of her injuries. A 24-year-old man from Havant was arrested on suspicion of murder but was later released with no further action against him.

Jamie’s family believe “something happened to her” before she died that night and have told NationalWorld’s sister publication, The News, she was found with ketamine in her system, which they think she was spiked with. To add to their fears, they have now seen CCTV from that night where Jamie is with a man none of them recognises - who they say has never been questioned by police. He is a different man to the one previously arrested.

In desperate need of answers the family have now decided to raise money to fund a private investigator. Mum Julie Stephenson wrote on the Go Fund Me: “My daughter sadly lost her life in Buckingham Street, Portsmouth. As a family we are still no closer to finding out what happened to Jamie so we are now turning to the public to try and help raise funds for a private investigation. Anything donated is very much appreciated.”

Jamie’s sister Jodie Quinn told The News: “We have been informed that ketamine was found in her system and we as a family do not believe this was taken willingly by Jamie. The police had advised that if this had been one of your typical date rape drugs they would have investigated further.

Jamie Smith | Family/Go fund Me

“However, doing my own research it seems apparent that this is the new form of drug used in spiking cases. We believe she was spiked.

“The police spent months telling us she was alone that night. It was only when we asked to see the footage in March did they reveal she was with a male. The police have not even found and spoken to this male even as a witness which is shocking to us with him being the last person to be with her before she died. We are not accusing this man but feel it's wrong for the police to not even speak to him.

“When we saw the footage none of the family knew who this man was and the police have not traced him and refused to release a picture of him as they said he is not a suspect.”

Police said in March that any further questions would have to be asked to the coroner and pointed to a previous statement which they said was still correct, which read: “[Jamie’s] death is not currently being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.” Police have been approached again following the latest development.

Meanwhile, Julie published a post on social media in March raising questions from the night Jamie died. She wrote then: “We as a family know that something happened to Jamie in the course of the evening. She was at Gunwharf casino up until about 11pm with someone else. We also know Jamie and this person argued and she left. She then walked alone from there into Commercial Road and went into Wiggles from about 11.30pm on 22 November.

“She spoke to a few people on her phone up until about 1.20am, then her phone mysteriously vanished which was found down a drain in the smoking room and was later recovered by police. We were told where the phone was by a member of the public.”