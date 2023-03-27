Police say the suspect in the Nashville school shooting was female, in her teens, and had two assault-type rifles and pistol

Tennessee police are responding to reports of an active shooter situation at a school (Photo: Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Three children and three adults have been killed in Nashville, Tennessee, after a shooting at a private Christian school.

Emergency services raced to The Covenant School - in the affluent Green Hill neighbourhood - on Monday morning, where a female suspect was killed by police in a confrontation after the violence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police said the gunwoman appeared to be in her teens, and was armed with two assault-type rifles and a pistol. Her connection to the school was not known.

Local media report three children and two adults were transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with gunshot wounds, and all five were pronounced dead after arrival, said Craig Boerner, spokesperson for Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The shooting happened at The Covenant School, which has an enrolment of about 200 students from pre-school to sixth grade in recent years and was founded as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in 2001, according to the school’s website.

The school has 33 teacher. Its website features the motto, Shepherding Hearts, Empowering Minds, Celebrating Childhood.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Democratic state representative Bob Freeman, whose district includes The Covenant School, called Monday’s shooting an “unimaginable tragedy”.

“I live around the corner from Covenant and pass by it often. I have friends who attend both church and school there,” Mr Freeman said in a statement. “I have also visited the church in the past. It tears my heart apart to see this.”