In Texas, at least 19 children and two adults have been killed in what has become the deadliest shooting at a US primary school since the infamous Sandy Hook attack in 2012.

This is everything we know about what has happened.

What happened?

At approximately 11:30am, an 18-year-old gunman who has been identified as Salvador Ramos, opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a predominantly Latino community.

Texas state senator Roland Gutierrez told reporters that Ramos shot his grandmother at her home in the morning. She is believed to be in critical condition in hospital.

He fled the scene in his car before wrecking his vehicle outside the school. He then ran inside and began shooting.

Erick Estrada, of the Texas Department of Public Safety, told CNN that Ramos had been wearing body armour and had hinted on social media about an upcoming attack.

According to Estrada, the “first thing [Ramos] did on his 18th birthday” was buy two military-style rifles.

Pete Arredondo, chief of the Uvalde consolidated independent school district police department, said that it appeared that Ramos had acted alone at a brief press conference held on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials did not immediately reveal a motive for the crime.

How many were killed?

According to authorities, the death toll from the school shooting currently stands at 19 children and two adults.

The latest figures come from Travis Considine, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety. The gunman also died - it is believed that he was killed by police officers.

One of the adults killed has been confirmed as Eva Mireles, a fourth grade teacher.

In a statement reported by ABC News, Eva’s aunt said: “I’m furious that these shootings continue. These children are innocent. Rifles should not be easily available to all.”

Some of the names of children killed in the attack have begun to surface. As reported by the Washington Post, Jose Flores, aged 10, was one of the victims. His uncle, Christopher Salazar, told the outlet: “He was a very happy little boy. He loved both his parents… and loved to laugh and have fun.”

The Associated Press has confirmed eight-year-old Uziyah Garcia and 10-year-old Xavier Javier Lopez to have been killed. According to ABC News, Amerie Jo Garza, also 10, has also been identified by her family as one of the victims.

The shooting has become the deadliest at a US grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.

What has US President Joe Biden said?

Following the attack, US President Joe Biden addressed the country on Tuesday night after returning to the White House following a five day trip to Asia.

He said: “I had hoped, when I became President, I would not have to do this again.

“Another massacre. Uvalde, Texas. An elementary school. Beautiful, innocent second, third, fourth graders. And how many scores of little children who witnessed what happened see their friends die as if they’re on a battlefield, for God’s sake. They’ll live with it the rest of their lives.

“There’s a lot we don’t know yet, but there’s a lot we do know.

“There are parents who will never see their child again, never have them jump in bed and cuddle with them. Parents who will never be the same.”

In his speech, Biden made reference to the Sandy Hook attack, in which he said: “It’s been 3,448 days - 10 years since I stood up at a high school in Connecticut - a grade school in Connecticut, where another gunman massacred 26 people, including 20 first graders, at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

“Since then, there have been over 900 incidents of gunfires reported on school grounds.

“Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Santa Fe High School in Texas. Oxford High School in Michigan. The list goes on.”

Biden called for “commonsense gun laws” to be implemented, stating: “I spent my career as a senator and as Vice President working to pass commonsense gun laws.

“We can’t and won’t prevent every tragedy. But we know they work and have a positive impact. When we passed the assault weapons ban, mass shootings went down. When the law expired, mass shootings tripled.

“The idea that an 18-year-old kid can walk into a gun store and buy two assault weapons is just wrong.

“What in God’s name do you need an assault weapon for except to kill someone?

“Deer aren’t running through the forest with Kevlar vests on, for God’s sake. It’s just sick.”

Biden asked: “When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen?”

He ended his speech by saying: “Our prayer tonight is for those parents, lying in bed and trying to figure out, “Will I be able to sleep again? What do I say to my other children? What happens tomorrow?”

“May God bless the loss of the innocent life on this sad day. And may the Lord be near the brokenhearted and save those crushed in spirit, because they’re going to need a lot of help and a lot of our prayers.