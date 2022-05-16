Among the victims to have been shot dead in the racially-motivated attack includes a 86-year-old woman

The names of those who died in a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York have been released by police.

The incident, which saw 10 people killed and more injured, took place on 14 May and marks one of the deadliest mass-shootings in the United States this year.

Police apprehended the suspect Payton Gendron, 18, at Tops Friendly Market shortly after the attack began.

Officers have said they believe the mass-shooting was racially-motivated, with Gendron being flagged to authorities before the attack.

Tributes have been laid to the 10 people who died after a racially-motivated mass shooting in Buffalo, New York. (Credit: Getty Images)

Who was killed in the Buffalo mass shooting?

A total of 10 people were killed after they were shot in the attack.

The gunman entered the supermarket with a rifle and a camera attached to his helmet.

The attack was live-streamed on Twitch for two minutes before the line was cut off.

Ages of those killed ranged from 32 to 86, with a former police officer, a woman who helped to feed the poor and a community activist among the victims.

Those who died were:

Roberta A. Drury, 32

Ms Drury has moved to Buffalo not long before she was fataly shot in the supermarket. She had moved to the area to be closer to her brother after he underwent a bone marrow transplant.

Her sister, Amanda Drury, described her as “vibrant and outgoing”.

Margus D. Morrison, 52

Mr Morrison was from the local area of Buffalo.

Andre Mackneil, 53

Mr MackNeil had been visited Buffalo at the time of the attack. He was originally from Auburn, New York, which is situated around 120 miles east of Buffalo.

Aaron Salter, 55

Mr Salter was a former police officer. He had taken a job at Tops supermarket as a security guard after retiring and had been working at the shop at the time of the shooting.

Geraldine Talley, 62

Ms Talley lived in the local area of Buffalo and was visiting the shop with her fiancée, who survived the massacre.

Kaye Chapman-Johnson, her younger sister, said: “I am so angry, just devastated. This is so hard for our family right now.

“Our sister, we had so many plans together, so many plans, and everything has just been stripped away from us.

“Our lives will definitely never be the same again.”

Celestine Chaney, 65

Ms Chaney was in the middle of buying strawberries in the supermarket when she was shot.

Wayne Jones, Ms Chaney’s son, told the New York Times that she was visitng her sister in Buffalo.

Her sister, JoAnn Daniels, told of the heartbreak she had been through in her life, saying: “She was a breast cancer survivor and she survived aneurysms in her brain, and then she goes to Tops and gets shot.”

Heyward Patterson, 67

Mr Patterson was well-known in the community as ‘Jitney’ because he used his spare time to drive those in need to and from the shop. He was also a church deacon.

His wife, Tirzah Patterson, said: “Why this way? That was my response. And I said, God, I know we all have a set time. But why the hell leave this way? That was my response. I didn’t know if I should be angry. I didn’t know if I should be hurt. I was all different kinds of emotions. But the first thing I thought of was why this way.”

Katherine Massey, 72

Ms Massey was a prominent activist for the black community of Buffalo.

Buffalo News told of how the 72-year-old frequently wrote letters asking administration to take action on gun violence and was a member of community empowerment group ‘We Are Women Warriors’.

Pearl Young, 77

Ms Young was another well-known community member, having ran a food pantry in the Central Park neighbourhood for 25 years. She was a loved grandmother and a missonary.

Relative Mary Craig said: “She was just so beautiful inside and out.”

Ruth Whitfield, 86

Ms Whitfield was in the store shortly after visiting her husband at a nearby nursing home.

Her son is the former Buffalo fire commissioner Garnell Whitfield, who paid tribute to his mother’s devotion to her family.

He said: “She was there just about every day, taking care of him, making sure he was well cared for by the staff, washing, ironing his clothes, making sure he was dressed appropriately, making sure his nails were cut and clean and shaved,” he said. “All of that. Every day.”

How many people were injured in the Buffalo mass shooting?

Alongside the 10 victims who died, a further three people were injured in the attack.

Zaire Goodman, 20, was the youngest person to be hit by the bullets and was working in the supermarket at the time.

Ms Goodman, who was shot in the neck, has been treated in hospital and released.

Jennifer Warrington, 50, was also hit and has since been treated and released from hospital.

55-year-old Christopher Braden is still in hospital but is said to be in a stable condition.

What have police said about the Buffalo mass shooting?

Local police have said they believe the attack was racially-motivated, with the Buffalo Police Chief describing it as a “racist hate crime”.

The majority of the people shot - 11 out of 13 - were black, and the supermarket is situated in a predominately black neighbourhood.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told reporters: “This is an absolute racist hate crime that will be prosecuted as a hate crime”.

Gendron was charged without bail and is on suicide watch. He was arraigned and charged with first-degree murder and has pleaded not guilty.