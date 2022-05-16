The suspect is being held without bail under suicide watch, awaiting a a felony hearing in front of a grand jury

The FBI is investigating the shooting as a hate crime and racially motivated violent extremism, according to a US attorney.

The supermarket - a branch of Tops Friendly Markets - is located three miles north of downtown Buffalo in a predominantly black neighbourhood.

It is the 14th fatal mass shooting in the United States this month, and the deadliest in the country this year.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What happened?

The gunman entered the supermarket with a rifle and opened fire.

The individual was wearing military gear and filming the killings with a helmet camera - he streamed the shooting, in which he targeted black shoppers, live on Twitch for at least two minutes until the service cut him off.

Before surrendering to authorities, officials stated he shot 11 black and two white victims- 10 of those 13 victims were killed.

He reportedly shot four individuals outside the store, three of whom were killed, before entering and firing on those inside.

Security guard Aaron Salter, a retired Buffalo police officer, fired multiple shots, one of which struck the gunman.

But the shooter was wearing a bulletproof vest, and murdered Salter before moving on to additional victims.

When approached, the gunman held his rifle to his own neck, but officers persuaded him to drop the weapon and captured him.

FBI agents look at bullet impacts , the day after a gunman shot dead 10 people (Photo: USMAN KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Who is the suspect?

The suspect in the shooting has been identified as 18-year-old Payton Gendron, who is currently in custody.

Since his arrest, he has appeared before a judge in a paper medical gown, and was arraigned on first degree murder charges.

A felony hearing in front of a grand jury is set to commence on Thursday 19 May, and Gendron is now being held without bail under suicide watch.

According to a spokesperson, Gendron was on the police’s radar last year after threatening to carry out a shooting at a high school.

On 8 June 2021, New York State Police were dispatched to Susquehanna High School in Conklin, following a report that a 17-year-old student had made threatening statements.

Police said the student was taken into custody and transferred to a hospital for evaluation under state mental health law.

Was the attack racially motivated?

According to CBS, the gunman yelled racist slurs during the incident and had a racial slur scrawled on his weapon.

Officials have stressed that the investigation is still in its early stages and that investigators had not yet determined a clear motive, but that authorities do suspect the shooting was motivated by racial hatred.

It was not immediately clear why Gendron travelled 200 miles to Buffalo to stage the assault, but it has since been revealed he had investigated the local demography while looking for areas with a large black population.

A man stops to pray while visiting Tops market (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Stephen Belongia, from the FBI’s Buffalo office, said: “We are investigating this incident as both a hate crime and a case of racially-motivated violent extremism.”

The authenticity of a 180-page manifesto that was uploaded online, detailing the conspiracy and naming Gendron as the gunman, is still being investigated.

Police in Buffalo declined to comment on the document, which purportedly explains the attacker’s racist, anti-immigrant and antisemitic beliefs, including a wish to drive all individuals not of European origin from the United States.

In the manifesto, Gendron reportedly identifies himself as a white supremacist, and supports the "Great Replacement" conspiracy theory, which claims white European populations are being replaced demographically and culturally by non-Europeans.

The author of the manifesto states that he began preparing the attack in January 2022, and that he chose Buffalo as the city with the most black residents closest to his home.

The manifesto also contains biographical information, including a birth date, that matches the suspect’s, as well as details of a plan to travel to another predominantly black neighbourhood in Buffalo following the grocery attack to carry out additional attacks.

According to reports, Gendron was inspired by the individual who murdered 51 people in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019; New Zealand’s Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson has issued an interim ban on the manifesto’s circulation in the country.

New York governor Kathy Hochul said: “It is my sincere hope that this individual, this white supremacist who just perpetrated a hate crime on an innocent community, will spend the rest of his days behind bars. And heaven help him in the next world as well.”

Who were the victims?

Officials have disclosed the names of the ten people killed in the racially motivated attack.

A former police officer, a woman who helped feed the underprivileged, and a man who drove shoppers to and from the grocery were among them.

Details of the victims were officially released by local police. The names of the 10 who died were:

Roberta A. Drury, 32

Margus D. Morrison, 52,

Andre Mackneil, 53

Aaron Salter, 5

Geraldine Talley, 62

Celestine Chaney, 65

Heyward Patterson, 67

Katherine Massey, 72

Pearl Young, 77

Ruth Whitfield, 86

What has President Biden said?

US President Joe Biden issued a statement in response to the shooting in which he commended the bravery of first responders, and said he and the First Lady were praying for the victims and their families.

Biden said: “Tonight, we grieve for the families of ten people whose lives were senselessly taken and everyone who is suffering the physical and emotional wounds of this horrific shooting.

“We are grateful for the bravery of members of law enforcement and other first responders who took immediate action to try to protect and save lives.

“The First Lady and I are praying for the victims and their families, and hearts all across this country are with the people of Buffalo.”

He added: “We still need to learn more about the motivation for today’s shooting as law enforcement does its work, but we don’t need anything else to state a clear moral truth: A racially motivated hate crime is abhorrent to the very fabric of this nation.