A 13-year-old girl has been charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life after a house fire which killed a woman.

She was arrested on Monday after a body was found at 3am that day. The victim has not been formally identified but is believed to be 43-year-old mother-of-three Marta Bednarczyk. The child cannot be named for legal reasons.

Police say a forensic post-mortem investigation, which took place yesterday at Leicester Royal Infirmary, gave the preliminary cause of death as being a result of sharp force injury.

Police officers have cordoned off roads near the scene in Newcomen Road | National World

Police and firefighters were called to the home after reports came in of a fire. Inside, police officers found Marta’s body and paramedics declared her dead at the scene at 3.29am.

It happened in Newcomen Road, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire. Police are asking people to avoid the immediate area.

Detective Chief Insp Johnny Campbell, the senior investigating officer from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “This evening we have formally charged a 13-year-old Wellingborough girl with murder, and arson, and she will appear before Northampton Magistrates Court at 10am [on Wednesday].

“I want to take a moment to thank the many police officers and staff who are working and continue to work tirelessly on this investigation since the very tragic events of early yesterday morning. And, in particular, all our thoughts are with Marta’s family who have been fully co-operative throughout what has been a devastating couple of days for them. We will be making no further comment at this time.”