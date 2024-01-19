A newborn baby found abandoned in a shopping bag in east London on Thursday night 'was less than an hour old'

A newborn baby found abandoned in a shopping bag in east London "was less than an hour old" when she was discovered, police have said. The little, whose temporary name is Elsa, is also safe and well.

Metropolitan police were called to the junction of Greenway and High Street South in Newham by a member of the public who was walking their dog at around 9.13pm on Thursday night (January 18).

Police commended the member of the public who kept her warm with blankets until paramedics arrived, saying this had "contributed to saving her life"

Police said they do not know how long she had been in the bag but that she wasn't injured in any way. Police said they believe she is a black or mixed-race child.

The police have since appealed for the baby’s mother to come forward who they say will have been through a "traumatic ordeal".

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who leads policing in Newham, said: "Last night we were called by a member of the public out walking their dog, who had discovered a newborn baby in a shopping bag at the junction of Greenway and High Street South, E6.

"Thinking fast, that person kept the baby girl warm until London Ambulance Service paramedics arrived and checked her over before taking her to hospital. I am delighted to report that she wasn’t injured in any way and is safe and well in the care of hospital staff.

“I am grateful to the members of the public who stayed at the scene to speak with officers and medics – your actions contributed to saving the baby’s life.

The baby girl who had been wrapped in a towel was found at the junction of Greenway and High Street South in Newham.

"Our thoughts now turn to the baby mother; we are extremely concerned for her welfare as she will have been through a traumatic ordeal and will be in need of immediate medical attention following the birth.

“Trained medics and specialist officers are ready to support her and we urge her to get in touch by phone or walk in to the nearest hospital or police station. If you are the baby’s mother please know that your daughter is well, no matter what your circumstances please do seek help by dialling 999.”