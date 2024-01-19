The newborn is now being cared for in hospital while police attempt to trace her mother

Police are trying to trace the mother of a newborn baby who was found in a shopping bag in east London.

Met Police said that the baby girl was found by a dog walker in Newham. She was wrapped in a towel and placed inside the shopping bag.

The member of the public who found her stayed with her and kept her warm until paramedics arrived. Police confirmed that she was unharmed and has been since transferred to hospital to be cared for.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick said: "Last night we were called by a member of the public out walking their dog, who had discovered a newborn baby in a shopping bag at the junction of Greenway and High Street South, E6. Thinking fast, that person kept the baby girl warm until London Ambulance Service paramedics arrived and checked her over before taking her to hospital. I am delighted to report that she wasn’t injured in any way and is safe and well in the care of hospital staff.

“I am grateful to the members of the public who stayed at the scene to speak with officers and medics – your actions contributed to saving the baby’s life."

He appealed to the child's mother to come forward, adding: "We are extremely concerned for her welfare as she will have been through a traumatic ordeal and will be in need of immediate medical attention following the birth.

