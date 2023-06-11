Nicola Sturgeon arrested as part of police probe into SNP finances

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: PA

Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested, Police Scotland has said.

Her arrest comes as part of an investigation into SNP's finances. The former First Minister's husband has previously been arrested earlier in the year.

Sturgeon is in custody and is being questioned by detectives.

The force said: “A 52-year-old woman has today, Sunday, June 11, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.”

Sturgeon voluntarily attended an interview with Police Scotland in the investigation into the SNP’s finances, a spokesperson for the former first minister has said. The spokesperson added that Sturgeon was to be arrested and questioned in relation to Operation Branchform.

Following Sturgeon’s arrest, a spokeswoman for the SNP said: “These issues are subject to a live police investigation. The SNP have been co-operating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so, however it is not appropriate to publicly address any issues while that investigation is ongoing.”

The former first minister’s arrest comes after her husband Peter Murrell was arrested in April.

Mr Murrell and MSP Colin Beattie, who was SNP treasurer at the time, were both released without charge pending further inquiry.

As well as the arrests, searches were carried out at a number of properties, including Mr Murrell and Ms Sturgeon’s home – where a police tent was erected in the garden – and SNP headquarters in Edinburgh.

The investigation – dubbed Operation Branchform – began in 2021. It was opened after allegations £600,000 raised for campaigning towards Scottish independence was diverted elsewhere.