Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of a nine-year-old girl in Liverpool have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead in her home in the Dovecot area of the city on Monday (22 August).

Merseyside Police said the 36-year-old murder suspect was also arrested over two attempted murders.

He remains in custody at this time.

Here is all you need to know:

When was the man arrested?

The man, 36, was arrested after an operation involving armed officers in Merseyside on Thursday (25 August) night.

He is from the Huyton area of Liverpool and is in custody being questioned by detectives.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel as well as over two attempted murders.

Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was fatally shot by a gunman on Monday night

Family pay tribute to Olivia

In a statement released by Merseyside Police, Olivia’s family said: “We as a family are heartbroken and have lost a huge part of our life.

“If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up. It is not about being a ‘snitch’ or a ‘grass’, it is about finding out who took our baby away from us.

“Please do the right thing.”

The family described Olivia, or Liv, as a “unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born”.

They said: “She loved life and all it had to offer.

“Liv loved dressing up and was very particular on how she was dressed, like any other little girl she loved doing her make-up and nails, she was nine going on 19.

“Liv was adored by everyone who knew her and would instantly make friends with anyone and everyone.

“She was often seen going up and down the street on her new bike she had just got for her birthday.

“Although her life was short, her personality certainly wasn’t and she lived it to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness.”

The family also thanked people across the world for their help and support, as well as Merseyside Police and staff at both Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and Aintree Hospital, where Olivia’s mother was treated for an injury to her wrist.

Burglar was target of shooting, police have said

Convicted burglar Joseph Nee, 35, from the Dovecot area of Liverpool, has been named as the intended target of the shooting.

As Olivia lay dying, he was picked up by friends in a black Audi Q3 and taken to hospital.

Nee has not been named by police but Mr Kameen said the 35-year-old man who was injured in the shooting remained in hospital and would be returned to prison following treatment after having his licence revoked.

He praised the level of support from communities as “phenomenal”, but continued to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

He added: “Again, I would ask those who operate in the criminal fraternity to search their consciences around these three attacks and come forward.”