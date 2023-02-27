Detective John Caldwell is still fighting for his life in hospital, with police questioning six men after he was repeatedly shot last week.

Police in Northern Ireland are reviewing an unverified claim reportedly made by members of the New IRA, claiming responsibility for the shooting of an off-duty police officer.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell has been fighting for his life in hospital since he was shot in front of his young son in Co Tyrone last Wednesday (22 Februrary). Gunmen shot a senior police officer several times in front of his young son in a “callous attack”, outside an Omagh sports complex, where he had been coaching a youth football team.

Last week, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they believe the attack was terror-related, describing the New IRA as their primary line of inquiry. Six men, aged 22, 38, 43, 45, 47 and 71, have been arrested and were being questioned in police custody.

On Sunday night, a typed message appeared on a wall in Londonderry, purportedly from the New IRA and claiming responsibility for Mr Caldwell’s attempted murder. It was signed “T O’Neill” – a name previously used by the dissident group.

The message said: “The Irish Republican Army claim responsibility for the military operation targeting senior Crown Force member John Caldwell.

“An active service unit of the IRA were in position to target the enemy within our chosen kill zone with other armed volunteers giving cover. All volunteers returned safely to base,” it read.

The message claimed Irish Republican Army intelligence were now in possession of security information regarding the “out of bounds movement” of Crown personnel. “We would say this, you still have to try and live a normal life day-to-day, one of these days the IRA will be waiting. T O’Neill.”

