Floral tributes have been laid at the Three Horse Shoes pub in Oulton (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)

A woman, believed to be the mother of a newborn baby girl found dead in the toilet area of a pub near Leeds, has been identified. The body of the infant was found at the Three Horseshoes public house in Oulton at around 4.45pm on Sunday (January 29) and was pronounced dead by attending paramedics.

In a statement on Tuesday (January 30), West Yorkshire Police said: "Police enquiries have identified a woman believed to be the mother of a newborn baby girl found deceased in a public house in Oulton. "She has now received the appropriate medical care and is being given ongoing support. Thank you to everyone who supported us with our enquiries."

