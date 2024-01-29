Body of newborn girl found in pub toilet near Leeds as police urge mother to come forward for medical help
Police say that the mother of a newborn baby found in a pub toilet "has been through an extremely traumatic ordeal and could well need treatment herself"
The body of a newborn baby girl has been found in the toilet area of a pub near Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the body of the newborn was found at the Three Horseshoes public house in Oulton at around 4.45pm on Sunday January 29. The baby was confirmed as deceased by attending paramedics.
Officers are urging the mother of the child to come forward or seek medical help, saying that the mother "could well need treatment herself". Det Chief Insp James Entwistle of West Yorkshire Police, said: “This is a tragic incident and we are urgently appealing for the mother of the baby girl to contact us or seek medical help as she has been through an extremely traumatic ordeal and could well need treatment herself.
“If the mother is comfortable speaking to the police then she can do so by calling 101 or she can use LiveChat online to talk to us remotely at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat. If she doesn’t want to speak to the police, she can contact the Leeds Maternity Assessment Unit on 0113 3926731."
A full investigation into the newborn's death has been launched. Det Chief Insp Entwistle added: "Our enquiries into the incident remain ongoing today with NHS partners but our main priority remains the mother’s welfare and safety.”
