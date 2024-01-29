A newborn baby girl has been found dead in the toilet of the Three Horseshoes pub in Oulton, near Leeds, with police urging the mother to come forward. (Credit: Google Maps)

The body of a newborn baby girl has been found in the toilet area of a pub near Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the body of the newborn was found at the Three Horseshoes public house in Oulton at around 4.45pm on Sunday January 29. The baby was confirmed as deceased by attending paramedics.

Officers are urging the mother of the child to come forward or seek medical help, saying that the mother "could well need treatment herself". Det Chief Insp James Entwistle of West Yorkshire Police, said: “This is a tragic incident and we are urgently appealing for the mother of the baby girl to contact us or seek medical help as she has been through an extremely traumatic ordeal and could well need treatment herself.

“If the mother is comfortable speaking to the police then she can do so by calling 101 or she can use LiveChat online to talk to us remotely at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat. If she doesn’t want to speak to the police, she can contact the Leeds Maternity Assessment Unit on 0113 3926731."