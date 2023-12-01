Police investigating the discovery of a human placenta found in a park have said it could belong to a woman of West African descent.

Officers investigating the discovery of a human placenta found in a park six months ago have now identified the possible ethnicity of the mother. The organ was first discovered in the Holly Brook Park area of Hampshire city on June 21 and the police have since launched a criminal investigation into the incident.

Hampshire Police said recent analysis carried out by a genetic scientist has revealed that the DNA profile believed to have come from the mother of the baby is most likely to have a sub-Saharan heritage, most likely West African. Detective Chief Inspector Elizabeth Pirie, who is leading the investigation, said: “As a result of these most recent findings we have been working with key community partners including The United Voice of African Associations and colleagues at Southampton City Council in order to seek support, guidance and advice.

“We are now focused on speaking to our African communities within Southampton in particular, in order to ascertain further information about the circumstances of this discovery, however we remain keen to speak to anybody who has information that may assist our enquiries. Perhaps you were in the area at the time and recall seeing something out of the ordinary, or maybe you know someone who was pregnant prior to 21st June, that you have concerns for?”

The police previously offered a £5,000 reward for information that could lead to the identification of those responsible for the “unlawful concealment of a birth”. The police said they were “extremely concerned” for the welfare of the mother and child. Two women were arrested but released without charge after police ruled them out of their inquiries.

Southampton Chief Inspector Marcus Kennedy added: “The reason we are placing such emphasis on understanding what has happened is that this was a very unusual occurrence in our force area and something that we have not seen before in Southampton. It’s crucial that we understand the circumstances and why the placenta was in this public area, to ensure that the mother and baby are not in distress and check that they are safe and well.

“We are now renewing our plea to members of the community to please come forward and assist us with any information, we need your support to help us understand the circumstances of this discovery and to ensure that the mother and baby are okay.”

