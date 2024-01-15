Pablo Hernandez Leeds rampage: 21-year old stabbed taxi driver, stole cab & drove at people in city centre
City centre rampage saw a taxi driver stabbed and his cab stolen before being driven at people on a busy Friday night
Detectives investigating the senseless rampage of Pablo Hernandez who stabbed a taxi driver and stole his cab before driving at people in Leeds city centre say the episode could have easily led to deaths. The 21-year-old, was jailed for seven years at Leeds Crown Court today (January 15), after admitting a string of serious offences.
He attacked one cab driver and stole his car, then after ploughing into a pedestrian in Leeds city centre, tried to steal another and attacked more members of the public. Leeds District CID said they “worked round the clock” to carry out their investigation into all aspects of the incident, supported by accounts from victims.
Following his sentencing today, Detective Inspector John Graham, of Leeds District CID, said: “Hernandez was responsible for a shocking catalogue of offences that occurred over a very short period of time and affected a significant number of people. The taxi driver he stabbed was very seriously injured and it could have easily had more tragic consequences. It was also only through good fortune that the other victims he attacked were not more seriously injured.
“His actions in the city centre on a busy Friday night were witnessed by several people who were understandably in fear at what they saw. A timely and comprehensive investigation by CID officers secured all the necessary evidence to have him immediately charged, and the strength of that evidence has resulted in his guilty pleas. We hope the victims will be able to take some comfort from knowing that he has now had to answer for his actions with a significant term of imprisonment.”