Police issue new photo of murder victim after burglary at home she was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton
Police are appealing for information after a burglary at the home of a woman who was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton
Police have appealed for information following a burglary at the home where a woman was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton on December 15. The break-in took place at a home on Park Meadow Avenue, Bilston.
Just one week after her death, at around 1am on December 23, personal property including the victim's jewellery, clothing and a television were reportedly stolen from the home. A new photo of Kamaljeet Mahey has now been released to the public.
Police are carrying out CCTV and forensic enquiries and are appealing for the public's help. West Midlands Police Det Insp Jim Mahon, who is leading the investigation, said: "Kamaljeet’s family, who are grieving her sad death are now having to deal with the loss of sentimental items that belonged to her. We ask that anyone with information about this crime and the whereabouts of the stolen property, to get in touch."
Rajveer Mahey, 39, has been charged with her murder and appeared before the courts in December. He has been remanded to custody ahead of a plea hearing on 15 March.
Anyone with information about the burglary has been urged to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the force's website quoting crime reference number 20/1110332/23. Alternatively, people can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.
