Police have appealed for information following a burglary at the home where a woman was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton on December 15. The break-in took place at a home on Park Meadow Avenue, Bilston.

Just one week after her death, at around 1am on December 23, personal property including the victim's jewellery, clothing and a television were reportedly stolen from the home. A new photo of Kamaljeet Mahey has now been released to the public.

Police are carrying out CCTV and forensic enquiries and are appealing for the public's help. West Midlands Police Det Insp Jim Mahon, who is leading the investigation, said: "Kamaljeet’s family, who are grieving her sad death are now having to deal with the loss of sentimental items that belonged to her. We ask that anyone with information about this crime and the whereabouts of the stolen property, to get in touch."

The home at Park Meadow Avenue in Wolverhampton

Rajveer Mahey, 39, has been charged with her murder and appeared before the courts in December. He has been remanded to custody ahead of a plea hearing on 15 March.