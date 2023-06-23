Baby Stanley died about two hours after his mum - then 15 - gave birth to him in secret at her family home

A teenage mother has been found guilty of murdering her newborn son hours after she gave birth in secret in her family's living room - hiding the infant's body in a rubbish bag.

Paris Mayo, 19, cried in the dock after jurors at Worcester Crown Court found her guilty of her son Stanley Mayo’s murder on Friday (23 June). Mayo was 15 when she gave birth to Stanley alone and without help in the living room at her parents’ home in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, on 23 March, 2019.

Warning: some of the content in this story may be distressing.

The court earlier heard she assaulted Stanley, leaving him with a fractured skull, and stuffed five cotton wool balls into his mouth before putting his body in a bin bag, placing it on the front doorstep, and going to bed.

Paris Mayo has been found guilty of murdering her newborn son (Photo: Facebook)

Mayo’s mother found the child the next morning when she looked inside the bloodstained bag, and immediately called 999. The teen had earlier denied causing Stanley’s complex skull fractures - thought to have been caused by her foot on his head - claiming her son had the umbilical cord round his neck, hit his head on the floor during labour, and was already dead when he was born.

However, jurors were told Stanley is thought to have lived for a little over two hours after his birth. When Mayo and Stanley were taken to Hereford County Hospital, the teenager was asked why she had not told her mother what had happened.

The court heard that she replied: “She’s got a lot going on with dad.” Mayo’s father, Patrick Mayo, had serious health problems, and was having upstairs undergoing home dialysis treatment - assisted by Mayo’s mother - on the night of the birth. He died 10 days later, the court heard.

After her sentence was passed, Mayo was remanded into custody to be sentenced on Monday (26 June).

West Mercia Police senior investigating officer for the case, Detective Inspector Julie Taylor, said: “Paris Mayo, who was 15 years old at the time, claimed Stanley was born cold, did not make any noise and hit his head on the floor when he was born.

“She did not alert anyone to the birth of Stanley, or the fact he had died. She claimed she did not know she was pregnant at the time," she continued. “Today, following a six-week trial at Worcester Crown Court a jury found Mayo was in fact responsible for his death, and attempted to conceal her pregnancy from those who could’ve - and would’ve - supported her."

