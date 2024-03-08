Mr Bigg's body was found in a freezer in a derelict wine bar in London in October 2021. Picture: SWNS

A £20,000 reward is being offered to help trace the killers of a pensioner whose body was found in a freezer.

In October 2021, the body of Roy Bigg was found inside the domestic appliance in a derelict wine bar in London. Police believe his body may have been inside the freezer for up to 10 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Bigg, who sometimes worked at the former Simpsons Wine Bar in Forest Gate, was reported missing in 2012. Now, more than two years after his body was found, detectives hunting the killers have revealed a breakthrough in the case.

Following an appeal on BBC’s Crimewatch, murder squad detectives hunting the killers have made an arrest. Det Chief Insp Kelly Allen, of Scotland Yard's Specialist Crime Command, said: "We have arrested one person and interviewed another under caution."

DCI Allen said officers have also spoken to the victims' extended family, who helped provide further background information, such as the fact that he was well known in the area. She also revealed that forensic analysis showed Mr Bigg had suffered rib injuries.

Returning to Crimewatch Live on Friday [March 8], DCI Allen said: "It has been really challenging because of the passage of time. We haven't been able to fully identify what has actually killed him. I think that there is a strong possibility that he was killed and then placed into the freezer in the basement of that pub."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the arrest, detectives are still appealing for witnesses who can help solve the case with the £20,000 reward money, an incentive for anyone with information that leads to a conviction. DCI Allen said: "We're still really looking for people who can tell us what was happening to Roy in the weeks and months leading up to his death.