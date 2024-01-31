A builder who murdered his customer in her own home while carrying out renovation work has been jailed for life. Peter Norgrove, from Sedgley was found guilty of killing 58-year-old Sharon Gordon in July last year by repeatedly striking her head with a hammer, leaving her for dead with severe skull fractures.

Wolverhampton Crown Court was told that self-employed Norgrove, 43, was caught on doorbell and security camera footage before and after he killed Ms Gordon at her house in Bromford Road, Holly Hall, Dudley. The recently qualified bricklayer, who met Ms Gordon through a mutual friend at the Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall they attended, was paid £29,000 and agreed to build the extension within two months.

Norgrove, who agreed to undertake the extension work at Mrs Gordon’s property two years ago, however took many months to complete the work. Passing sentence on Wednesday (January 31), Judge Chambers said Norgrove's action was "brutal and savage" in response to Mrs Gordon's criticism over his delays and workmanship.

The judge told Norgrove, a former public sector worker: “You used a hammer to repeatedly strike her to the head. You were angry because she had continued to criticise you for your chronic delays and workmanship.”

The “rights and wrongs” of the extension over-run, which was more than a year behind schedule, were not matters for the court to determine, the judge said. He added: “They do not provide you with any excuse, justification or mitigation for what you did.”

Ms Gordon was found dead a day after the killing by two friends who visited the property, having been attacked between 2.01pm and 2.21pm on July 20 last year.

Prosecutor Earl Pinnock told the court that camera footage showed Norgrove entering the property through the back door wearing rubber gloves. Mr Pinnock told the court: “At 14.02 the Ring doorbell recorded noises. They last for a duration of 18 seconds. A female voice screamed momentarily and then shouted something inaudible.”

Footage recovered by police, which was issued after the sentencing, then caught Norgrove leaving the property with red marks on his trousers. The court also heard that bloodstained items were found in a wheelie bin at a family address linked to Norgrove and further searches revealed a hammer hidden in a shed at the victim’s home.

Sharon Gordon was brutally murdered in her own home. Picture: West Midlands Police

Norgrove earlier claimed he had gone about his work as usual and that Mrs Gordon was working upstairs when he left for the day. However, through extensive CCTV enquiries the police were able to prove he had lied about his actions after he left and he was arrested. Norgrove, of Brownswall Road, Sedgley, West Midlands, who admitted murder at a previous hearing, will serve at least 15 years before being eligible for parole.

Detective Inspector Damian Forrest, who led the investigation, said: “Mrs Gordon tragically lost her life following a violent attack by Peter Norgrove, which appears to have stemmed from him losing his temper after a disagreement over the work he was carrying out.

“Mrs Gordon’s friends and family have been deeply affected by her death, and while Norgrove has now faced the consequences of his appalling actions, our thoughts remain with them as they continue to grieve.”

Mrs Gordon’s family have spoken about the effect her death continues to have on them. They said: “We remain devastated at the loss of our beloved sister Sharon and our lives will never be the same again.