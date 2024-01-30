Smuggler Michael Whitty, was arrested at Manchester Airport in May 2023 after trying to fly to Dubai with Kinder Surprise eggs full of drugs hidden up in his bum. Picture: Getty Images

A smuggler has been jailed for 35 months after trying to fly to Dubai with Kinder Surprise eggs full of drugs hidden up his bum. Michael Whitty, from Huyton was arrested at Manchester Airport in May last year with a substantial amount of cocaine, ecstasy, and ketamine after raising suspicion from sniffer dogs, claiming he planned to consume the entire stash during a surprise holiday.

According to Liverpool Echo, Prosecutor Matthew Conway said the 25-year-old was stopped by UK Border Force officers at 9am on May 12 as he was about to board a flight to the United Arab Emirates from Terminal One. He was taken to Wythenshawe Hospital following his arrest, but refused to comply with body scans. Once transferred into custody, no contraband was discovered during a strip search.

But he later went to the toilet in his cell, after which two Kinder eggs wrapped in cling film were recovered. When opened, these capsules were found to contain 40 ecstasy tablets and 31.22g of ketamine. Whitty then produced a small package containing 12.6g of cocaine with a purity of around 77 per cent upon using the facilities again on May 14. He made no comment when subsequently interviewed by detectives.

The cocaine was estimated to have a street value of between £504 and £1,260, with the ecstasy valued in the region of £200 to £400. The class B drugs were meanwhile said to have been worth between £624 and £1,248.

When questioned, he claimed it was for personal use during his two to three week trip abroad, as he was a heavy user. However, the judge rejected his account, concluding that the drugs were meant for onward supply in Dubai, and that Whitty was acting on someone else's instruction.

Stuart Mills, representing the defendant, informed the court on Monday (January 29) that his client has faced a significant struggle with addiction. He said: "He has had a very bad addiction but, given his incarceration, that has allowed him to begin to conquer that addiction. He is obviously motivated to do so at this point."

He added his client has undertaken education while in custody, which he said, shows "an intention, willingness, and motivation" to better himself. Mr Mills said: "He intends, when he is released, to seek work within the construction industry. This speaks of somebody who is looking at his future."

Whitty also admitted being knowingly concerned in evading the prohibition on the exportation of cocaine, ecstasy and ketamine. During the sentencing, Judge Charlotte Crangle acknowledged Whitty's drug addiction but emphasised the need for significant custodial sentences for those engaged in such activities. She said: "I accept that you were doing this on somebody else's instruction. The account that these drugs were for your own personal use only was rejected. Those prepared to engage in this type of activity must expect significant custodial sentences. You are still young and relatively lightly convicted.