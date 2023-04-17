Police are hunting for two men after two teenagers were reportedly raped

Two teenage girls, aged 14 and 15, were reportedly raped after being approached outside a McDonald’s in Nuneaton.

It is understood that the girls were approached by two men outside the fast food chain on Queen’s Road in the town centre on Saturday evening (15 April).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Warwickshire Police believe that one of the victims was raped by the first supsect in Riversley Park at around 7pm and 8pm, while the other victim was raped by the second suspect in Jubilee Park between 7pm and 10pm.

The first suspect is described as white, around 5ft 5in tall, of skinny build, with tanned skin, straight black hair, and some facial hair, but not a full beard. He was described as wearing a black cap, black trousers, black puffer coat, and had pierced ears with diamond stud earrings.

The second suspect is described as white, around 5ft 5in tall, of skinny build, with pale skin and short black curly hair. He was believed to be wearing a black puffa coat, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

Police are hunting for two men after two teenagers were reportedly raped outside a McDonald’s in Nuneaton (Photo: Google Maps)

The force said no arrests have yet been made but a full investigation is under way. The force is appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information about the incident as officers hunt for the suspects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police described the incident as “shocking” and said a “heightened police presence” will be expected in and around Nuneaton town centre as the investigation continues.

Detective Inspector Paul Sartoris said: “These were shocking incidents and were devastating for both victims who are being supported by specially trained officers.

“While no arrests have been made, a full investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding these incidents, which I recognise will cause great concern in the community.

"The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in and around Nuneaton town centre while officers continue to conduct their enquiries. We have also increased patrols and two scene guards will remain in place over the coming days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed either incident, seen the girls and/or the two men that fit the above descriptions to please get in touch as any information you may have could really help with our investigation. I would also urge anyone with dashcam footage who may have been driving close to Jubilee Park between 7pm and 10pm, or Riversley Park between 7pm and 8pm yesterday evening to also make contact with us.”