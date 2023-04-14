In the group chat, one former Met Police officer discussed naming his dog “Fred” or “Ian”, after his “two favourite child sex killers”. Abuse was also directed towards Katie Price’s son, Harvey.

Eight Met Police officers who praised a colleague who “once got away with rape” as a “legend” in a “vile” WhatsApp group chat have been found guilty of misconduct.

The officers - seven men and a woman, all from the South East Basic Command Unit - were found to have sent sexist, racist, homophobic, transphobic, and ableist comments in a WhatsApp group called “Secret Squirrel S***”, over a two-year period between 2016 and 2018.

Christopher McKay, the legal chair, described gross misconduct as a “breach of the standards of professional behaviour that is so serious as to justify dismissal”. He found each former and serving cop to have committed gross misconduct over their own messages, as well as by “failing to challenge or report” the conduct of others in the group.

The misconduct hearing concerned the former sergeant Luke Thomas, the former acting sergeant Luke Allen, the former PC Kelsey Buchan, the former PC Carlo Francisco, the former PC Lee South, the former PC Darren Jenner, PC Glynn Rees, and Officer B, who has been granted anonymity.

Thomas, the highest-ranking officer, suggested to the group that he would name his dog “Auschwitz” or “Adolf”, or “Fred” or “Ian”, after his “two favourite child sex killers.” He also made derogatory comments about a junior female officer, describing her as an “it” and “f****** ugly”, and said any non-binary person is a “c***”.

Meanwhile, other members of the chat referred to women as “silly sl***” and “s***k rags”, and made a series of racist remarks, such as describing a holiday resort as having “lots of black”, which was said to be a “drawback” of going there. One male officer was branded a “legend” after he “once got away with rape”.

Abuse was also repeatedly directed towards Katie Price’s eldest son Harvey, who is disabled. Katie previously slammed the “disgusting” cops for aiming their abuse at Harvey, saying: “They need to be punished, they were big enough to make all these comments and now they have to deal with the consequences.”

Thomas, Allen, Buchan, Francisco, South and Jenner all resigned from the force prior to the hearing, but the Met Police was arguing that Glynn Rees and Officer B should also be sacked. Although the messages first came to light in 2021, some of those who quit only did so in February 2023.

Dan Hobbs, the barrister representing the Met, said the police officers fostered a “toxic, abhorrent culture” through a series of discriminatory “messages, memes and videos”, including those which “applauded violence against women”. He argued that their actions are serious enough to justify dismissal.

As the highest-ranking officer, Thomas faced an additional allegation of failing to adequately supervise his team and legitimising the “derisory chat” as team sergeant. McKay, the legal chair, said of him: “Given his supervisory role as a sergeant, he failed to adequately supervise or guide his team in respect of conduct. His failings are extremely serious.

“He could and should have closed the WhatsApp group as soon as the highly inappropriate nature of the messages became apparent. Instead, he became one of its main contributors. This was undoubtedly gross misconduct.”

It comes as the Met faced fresh criticism after Baroness Louise Casey branded the force “institutionally racist, sexist and homophobic” in a scathing report. Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said he accepted the findings, but would not use the word “institutional”.

Sir Mark previously said in January that it was “crazy” that there were officers in the Met “who’ve committed criminality whilst police officers and yet I’m not allowed to sack them”. Around the same time, the Met also announced plans to review 1,633 claims of sexual and domestic abuse made against around 1,000 serving officers and staff members.