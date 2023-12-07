Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested following a hit-and-run that killed a seven-year-old. William Brown was struck and fatally injured while retrieving his football from the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene in Sandgate, near Folkestone, in Kent on Wednesday evening.

The 49-year-old was arrested at around 5.15pm on Thursday (December 7) and taken into custody, Kent Police has said. His arrest comes just hours after William's father issued an emotional video appeal for the driver responsible to come forward.

Police said the collision happened on the A259 Sandgate Esplanade, near its junction with Prospect Road. It involved two vehicles - an unidentified car or van and a red Citroen car. The unidentified vehicle left the scene in the direction of Hythe, before the arrival of emergency services.

In the video appeal, William's father, Will Brown Snr held back his tears, saying: "People of Folkestone and Hythe, could you please help us. At 5.35pm last night, Wednesday, November 6, we lost our son who was hit in a hit-and-run trying to collect his football. Can you please help us? If you have any information at all, any inkling, or anything you saw when you drove past, or anything at all."

He added: "Please reach out to Kent Police so we can work out what happened to our son. And if it was you that did it, William Jnr was a beautiful boy and he believed in forgiveness and love, and please, we already forgive you. If it's you, you're feeling guilty, but we really need to know so we can lay our son in peace and know what happened to him."

William leaves behind dad Will, mum Laura, step-mum Vicky Phillips, and a six-year-old sister, Pearl, with whom he was “the best of friends”.

