The father of a young boy who was killed in a hit-and-run in Kent has issued an emotional appeal to the driver responsible

The devastated father of a young boy who was killed in a tragic hit-and-run incident has made an emotional appeal to the driver responsible to surrender themselves. Seven-year-old William Brown was struck and fatally injured while retrieving his football from the road, and "left dying" in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene in Sandgate, near Folkestone, in Kent on Wednesday evening as the driver remains at large.

In a video appeal from William's bedroom while holding his son's green football shirt, teary-eyed Will Brown Snr said: "People of Folkestone and Hythe, could you please help us. At 5.35pm last night, Wednesday, November 6, we lost our son who was hit in a hit-and-run trying to collect his football. Can you please help us? If you have any information at all, any inkling, or anything you saw when you drove past, or anything at all."

He added: "Please reach out to Kent Police so we can work out what happened to our son. And if it was you that did it, William Jnr was a beautiful boy and he believed in forgiveness and love, and please, we already forgive you. If it's you, you're feeling guilty, but we really need to know so we can lay our son in peace and know what happened to him."

William leaves behind dad Will, mum Laura, step-mum Vicky Phillips, and a six-year-old sister, Pearl, with whom he was “the best of friends”.

Officers have now issued an appeal for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward. Kent Police said the collision happened on the A259 Sandgate Esplanade, near its junction with Prospect Road. It involved two vehicles - an unidentified car or van and a red Citroen car. The unidentified vehicle left the scene in the direction of Hythe, before the arrival of emergency services.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw either the victim or vehicles in the moments leading up to it, is urged to contact police. Drivers are also asked to check dashcams or CCTV for any footage that may help the investigation, including footage in the area before and after the incident, which can be submitted to the police here.

