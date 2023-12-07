Kent hit-and-run: boy, 7, killed as police launch manhunt for driver who fled the scene in Folkestone
The crash occurred on Wednesday evening, with the seven-year-old killed after he was hit while walking on Sandgate Esplanade
Police have launched a manhunt for a driver who killed a seven-year-old boy in a hit-and-run in Kent.
The young boy was hit as he walked on the Sandgate Espanade in Folkestone. The incident took place at around 5.35pm on Wednesday evening (December 6) and the boy was declared dead at the scene. His family has been informed.
According to Kent Police, the crash involved two vehicles - a red Citroen car and another unidentified car or van. The unidentified vehicle left the scene after the collision in the direction of Hythe before emergency services arrived.
In a statement, Kent Police urged anyone with any information to come forward to aid officer in the hunt for the driver who fled the scene. It read: "Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw either the victim or vehicles in the moments leading up to it, is urged to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538, quoting reference MM/DGC/130/23. You can also email [email protected]
"Drivers are also asked to check dashcams or CCTV for any footage that may assist the investigation. This includes footage in the area prior to and after the incident. Footage can be submitted here."
