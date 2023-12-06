The woman who was shot dead in Hackney, east London on Tuesday night may have been the victim of gangland, the police said.

A fatal shooting that rocked the community in east London on Tuesday evening may have been "gang-linked", the police said. The victim, locally named as Lianne Gordon, died and a 20-year-old man as well as a 16-year-old boy were injured in the attack in Vine Close, Hackney.

The trio are believed to have known each other but were not related, the Metropolitan Police said. Officers are also trying to determine if the attack is linked to shots being fired in the same road days before.

In a statement at the scene, Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway said: “I want to offer my most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victims and also to all of those affected in the wider community by this incident. It is important that we keep an open mind regarding motives and we will follow the evidence. It is too early in this investigation to comment further on the motive, though we are considering the possibility that this was gang-linked.”

“A murder investigation has been launched by homicide detectives from the Met’s specialist crime command, they’re being supported by local and specialist officers from my team here in Hackney to Tower Hamlets. I want to assure everyone that this will be a painstaking investigation. We are determined to bring those responsible to justice.

Conway said police are investigating whether the shooting is linked to a separate incident of shots being fired on the same road days before. He said: “We are also aware of a recent incident in which police were again called to shots being fired in Vine Close on the evening of Saturday, December 2. In response to that separate incident, officers found shell casings at the scene but there was no trace of any victim or suspect.

The shooting took place at Vine Close in Hackney

“The Met specialist crime command is again continuing to investigate that separate incident. However, one of our lines of inquiry is to determine whether these two incidents are linked.”

The Mayor of Hackney, Caroline Woodley, offered condolences following the death. Speaking at a press conference in Rendlesham Road on Wednesday, she said: “I just want to say this is an absolutely heartbreaking incident and my thoughts and everyone’s at the council’s are with the loved ones of Lianne and of the other injured victims. We are working with the police to support the families of the victims and will continue to do so in the coming weeks and months.

"We are also working with local schools and community groups to offer any support they need. While incidents like this are thankfully rare in Hackney, we know that the community will be shocked, worried and distressed. Council officers are in the area to support the police investigation and provide reassurance to local people. We also have outreach workers in the area to make sure people can speak to us about any concerns they have.

“I’d also urge anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers anonymously or to contact the police on 101. Anyone with concerns about a child or young person can contact a council social worker on 0208 356 5500.”