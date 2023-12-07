Cumbria Police arrested a 46-year-old man after a "suspicious item" was found in a house in Ulverston

A major incident has been declared in Cumbria after a "suspicious item" was found in a home. (Credit: Getty Images)

A major incident was declared by Cumbria Police and the bomb squad were called in to investigate after a "suspicious item" was found in a house in Ulverston.

The item was discovered at a property on Steel Street on Wednesday afternoon (December 6) after police received reports of concern for the welfare of a person at the home. Nearby residents were told to leave their homes, with a reception centre set up at Ulverston Leisure Centre for those affected.

Around 56 homes were evacuated as the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were called in to investigate the “potential electrical issue”. Police confirmed that a 46-year-old man was arrested and held overnight.

As of 5am on Thursday morning, roads were still cut off as officer dealt with the issue. Motorists were told to avoid the area with North Lonsdale Road, Sir John Barrow Way and Steel Street blocked off as investigations and assessments continue.

Chief Superintendent Mick Bird, of Cumbria Constabulary, said: “A major incident has been declared to coordinate the activity of numerous agencies in providing a comprehensive response to support residents who have been evacuated from their homes. An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team is ongoing with their assessment, which may last a number of hours.