Marc Webley was shot outside The Anchor Inn on West Granton Road on December 31

Police in Edinburgh after the shooting of Marc Webley

Edinburgh police have arrested two people in connection with the death of Marc Webley, who was gunned down outside an Edinburgh pub on New Year’s Eve.

Marc Webley, 38, was shot outside The Anchor Inn on West Granton Road on December 31 with another 39-year-old also suffering serious injuries during the incident. Emergency services were called at around 11.50pm on New Year’s Eve after a gun was discharged in West Granton Road.

Both Webley and the 39-year-old man were taken to hospital, where Webley was pronounced dead a short time later. The other man was described as being in a ‘serious but stable condition'.

Police have now arrested a 32-year-old man and 25-year-old woman in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing. Earlier in the week on January 2, police recovered a vehicle in the Craigentinny area which they believe may have been involved in the incident.

Mr Webley had posted videos goading rival gangs in the days before his death.