Police have arrested one man on suspicion of abduction, and are searching for a second suspect who is on the run.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives have launched a manhunt after a seven-year-old girl was snatched off the street and allegedly sexually assaulted in a van.

Police have arrested one man on suspicion of abduction, and are searching for a second suspect who is on the run.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greater Manchester Police believe the girl was kidnapped in Warne Avenue, Droylsden, at around 4pm on Wednesday.

She was taken to Tameside Woods and then to a van, where she was reportedly sexually assaulted, before she was returned to the woods and found her own way to a nearby park.

Police are hunting this man after a girl, 7, was snatched in Droylsden, Greater Manchester. The first image was captured shortly after the incident and the second is 30mins later near The Snipe. Credit: GMP

“Thankfully, the child was safely re-united with her family a short time later,” a police spokesperson said.

On Wednesday evening, a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of abduction and sexual assault, and is in custody for questioning.

But Greater Manchester Police said detectives are keeping an open mind, and a search is continuing for a second man said to have been acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the incident.

Police released two images of the second man and the force said: “We wish to speak to him urgently in relation to this incident and we have a large number of officers remaining in the Droylsden, Ashton-under-Lyne, and wider areas to find him.”

Detectives, who said enquiries are ongoing amid a large police presence in the area, said they are continuing to appeal for information about the identity and whereabouts of this second man.

Anyone who sees him has been told to call 999.

The first image was captured moments after the reported abduction, while the second is from around 30 minutes later, police said.

In the latter, the man appears to be wearing his jacket around his waist in Gainsborough Road as he heads towards The Snipe.