Maddie Thomas, 15, had been missing since 26 April after telling a relative she was going to the shops

A teenage girl from Bristol who has been missing for over two weeks has been found, police have said.

Maddison Thomas, known as Maddie, had not been seen in 15 days since she left her foster parents home in the Southmead area of the city.

Avon and Somerset Police said on Wednesday (11 May) that they were no longer investigating her disappearance as a missing person case but as child abduction.

Maddison Thomas, known as Maddie, has been missing since 26 April (Photo: Avon and Somerset Police / SWNS)

The force said at 12.45pm on Thursday (12 May) that Maddie had been found at an address in Bristol.

Three men at the property have been arrested on suspicion of child abduction.

What have the police said?

Detective Inspector Laura Miller said: “We’re delighted to confirm Maddie has been found.

“Three men are in police custody and will soon be questioned by officers.

“We’re extremely grateful for all the support the public gave us in our search for Maddie and would like to reassure them she is now being provided with all the care and support she needs.

“We appreciate there is significant interest in this case and I’d ask people not to speculate and to think about the impact it may have on Maddie and her loved ones.”

Police said enquiries were ongoing.

When did Maddie Thomas go missing?

Police issued multiple appeals to find the 15-year-old after she vanished from her foster home on the afternoon of April 26 after saying she was going shopping.

Avon and Somerset Police are treating the case as child abduction (Photo: PA)

Investigators also released CCTV footage of the last sighting of her, which was a clip filmed on 26 April on Stanton Road, Southmead, at 2.34pm, which captures only her feet.

Maddie has a history of meeting people online who she believed could give her money or a place to stay, investigators said.

As she had not made any contact with friends they feared she may be being held against her will.